Colin Kaepernick To Work Out For Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL as early as next month ... 'cause the quarterback has scheduled a workout with the Raiders -- and if it goes well, the team could sign him to a contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter just broke the news ... reporting the tryout will go down in just a few days.

Kaepernick has been preparing like a madman for this for years -- but has recently ramped up his workouts in the last few months for this specific moment.

As we reported, the 34-year-old has toured the country since the end of winter a few months ago, throwing to wide receivers in various cities weekly.

Kaepernick on his message to NFL teams concerned on him being out of the league for 6 years -@komonews pic.twitter.com/ryllJOlVgB — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) March 23, 2022 @NikoTamurian

And, at one of his most recent stops in Washington, he pleaded with NFL GMs to just give him a tryout ... explaining, "I think my talent, my skill set will speak for itself."

The Raiders' owner, Mark Davis, has always been open to giving Kaepernick that chance -- saying back in April he believed the guy could still play.

"[Kaepernick] sacrificed a lot of the things that he could've been doing in his life to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America, and I stand by that."



Mark Davis says he fully supports Kap rejoining of the NFL



📝https://t.co/S4l2y8RvGa pic.twitter.com/TUa0s8pYtx — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) April 28, 2022 @NBCSAuthentic

"If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team," Davis said, "I would welcome him with open arms."