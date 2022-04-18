Colin Kaepernick Says He's Willing To Play Backup QB, Just Needs An Opportunity

Play video content I AM ATHLETE

Colin Kaepernick just wants to play football in the NFL ... even if it means signing on as a backup quarterback, saying "I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

The 34-year-old QB sat down for a rare interview with former NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam "Pacman" Jones, Brandon Marshall for an episode of "I AM ATHLETE" -- after a recent workout near the House of Athlete facility in Weston, FL -- where Colin discussed his desire to return to the NFL.

Marshall asked Kaepernick if he'd be willing to take a role similar to Carmelo Anthony in the NBA ... where the Future Hall of Famer signed for the veteran's minimum (about $2.6 million) to play a minimized role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Play video content 3/14/22

Colin's answer ... yes, as long as he starts when he proves he's the best person for the job.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick told the guys.

"But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Of course, Colin hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 ... where he started 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick has long accused the league of blackballing him for his kneeling protest, filing a lawsuit alleging the owners colluded against him ... in an effort to keep him out of the NFL.

In February 2019, Colin settled his lawsuit with the NFL.