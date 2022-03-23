Colin Kaepernick Workout Partner Says 'At Least' 5 NFL Teams Have Inquired About QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

David Robinson -- a famous football trainer who works with some of the NFL's best -- says multiple NFL teams have contacted him to inquire about Colin Kaepernick following a recent workout he had with the QB.

Robinson -- who's trained NFL stars like Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown over the years -- tells TMZ Sports "at least" five different teams have reached out to him in the last few days after he helped run a training sesh for the former 49ers star in Dallas earlier this month.

"A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked," said Robinson, who declined to get into which specific teams have called. "They have reached out and asked about him."

It's interesting, considering no NFL team has given Kaepernick a roster spot since the 2016 season.

Robinson, though, said members from orgs across the league called and appeared to have a legitimate interest in getting his take on the QB -- after the 34-year-old threw in front of him for several hours at a Texas H.S. last week.

As for what Robinson told them -- he said he was very impressed with what he saw from Kaepernick, despite the signal-caller's lengthy time away from NFL action.

"He definitely has the ability to play on somebody's roster -- like, right now," Robinson said. "Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys' that we got on our roster right now and can play."

"So, yeah. He looked real good."

Robinson added Kaepernick hasn't lost his fastball, and insisted the guy still has "a cannon" for an arm.

Kaepernick has been traveling all over the country this month with the hopes of catching NFL teams' eyes -- working with NFL QBs and wide receivers and posting the footage of the workouts on social media.