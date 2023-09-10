Dak Prescott, Brother Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Late Mom

Dak Prescott has paid tribute to his late mom once again ... this time, he and his brother got matching tattoos to honor her on what would have been her 62nd birthday.

The Dallas Cowboys superstar and his older bro, Tad, hit up Christina of Inked By Auburn on Monday afternoon to see if she could fit them in that day ... and despite being closed for the holiday, the artist jumped at the chance to help the Prescotts out.

Christina tells TMZ Sports ... Dak and Tad came to her shop late Monday evening, and they both settled on getting Virgo constellations to represent their mom's zodiac sign.

Tad went first, getting the piece done on his hand. Christina also tattooed the dates of Peggy's birthday and the day of her passing below it as well.

Dak then got his on his bicep ... and both were super pleased with the outcome -- happily posing for photos.

It all took about 90 minutes to complete ... and afterward, Christina says Dak sent her a message, thanking her and saying he'd be back for more ink soon.