Dak Prescott Teaming Up With Kylie Jenner In Sparkling Water Business

Dak Prescott has a new teammate -- it's Kylie Jenner!!

The Dallas Cowboys superstar and model/business mogul have linked up to become equity stakeholders in a new sparkling drink company called Glow Beverages ... as well as brand ambassadors for the product.

Jenner got right to work and made the move official on Tuesday by posing in a bikini and taking a sip from a Glow bottle ... saying, "It’s the GLOW for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team."

No word on whether Dak will also post hot shots of his own to promote the company ... but he's clearly stoked about the business opportunity, saying he legitimately enjoys the drink.

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Dak repping his new team proudly ... signing his autograph on a custom "Glow" Cowboys jersey.

It's a big deal for Prescott -- especially since everything the KarJenners touch turns to gold.

The quarterback has invested in numerous business ventures since joining the league in 2016 ... from restaurants to cryptocurrency ... as well as sponsorships with Beats By Dre, Nike, Sleep Number and more.