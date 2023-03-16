Dak Prescott Emotional Over Ezekiel Elliott's Cut, 'I'm Hurt'

Day One without Ezekiel Elliott as his teammate hasn't exactly gone smoothly for Dak Prescott ... the Cowboys star quarterback said he's awfully sad his BFF won't be playing alongside him in Dallas again.

Dak spoke publicly about Elliott's release to media members for the first time on Thursday afternoon ... admitting he's "hurt" the running back was cut on Wednesday.

Dak Prescott on the Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/W5q0EXhgGD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 16, 2023 @jonmachota

"I really can't imagine taking the field without him," Prescott said. "It's something that I don't know if it's completely hit me yet."

Prescott and Elliott joined the Cowboys together back in 2016 -- Elliott was a 1st-round pick, Dak was a 4th-rounder -- and the two quickly became inseparable.

In their rookie seasons, both had amazing years -- and helped the Cowboys get to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Dak said since that season, the two have grown "up as men" together.

"I'm hurt," the QB said. "I'm sure he is. But it's more important for me to be able to support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way. And I love that guy. Proud of him. No. 1 supporter for him no matter what."