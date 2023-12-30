Dak Prescott Gets Custom Air Forces From Girlfriend For Christmas

Dak Prescott's shoe closet got a major upgrade on Christmas thanks to his girlfriend -- 'cause she gifted him a custom pair of Air Force 1s ... that paid homage to their love for each other!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Sarah Jane -- who's pregnant with the Dallas Cowboys superstar's baby -- reached out to Chesler Customs at the beginning of December to get the one-of-a-kind Nike kicks made for her man for the December holiday.

She asked for them to feature their favorite flower -- a rose -- and she wanted a matching pair for herself too.

The footwear artist was able to get it all done by the 25th -- and as you can see, they came out awesome.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Prescott's pair features a rose in black paint, while Sarah's shoes are adorned in pink ... and Chesler says it all took him about 10 hours to put together.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling for sure," Chesler said of making custom kicks for NFL's potential MVP. "I dreamed of moments like this when I first started customizing shoes. It’s definitely a dream come true!"

The 2x Pro Bowl signal-caller and Sarah -- who's worked in the hospitality industry -- have kept their relationship mostly under wraps ... but recently, they've started opening up about their love for each other on social media.