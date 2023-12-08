Dak Prescott Jokes About Crapping On Eagles, 49ers In Cancer PSA
12/8/2023 8:58 AM PT
Dak Prescott is calling on NFL fans to drop trou' and take a deuce all over their hated rival teams ... and it's all in the name of colorectal cancer awareness!!
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback released the hilarious, minute-long promo on Friday ... where he's inviting diehard football backers to join the
bowel movement by getting their colons screened and supporting their allegiances at the same time.
"As a professional quarterback, I get a lot of s***," Prescott says in the video for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Lead From Behind campaign. "And, I get it -- when you're not a fan of something, s***ing on it can make you feel good. But, what if I told you now, it can do some good, too?"
Prescott then goes on to reveal an at-home screening kit with customizable stickers ... and naturally, the collection features images of pretty much every NFL team's mascots, so people can literally s*** on any fanbase.
"Not a fan of marine life?" Prescott asks as he holds up a dolphin sticker. "Slap it on!!"
Prescott also shades the 49ers, Browns and Eagles ... but conveniently, there's no Cowboys-related sticker in sight.
"Have issues with old-timey prospectors? Boom," Prescott continues. "It works with anything -- from colors to large American predatory birds."
#DallasCowboys quarterback @Dak Prescott opens up to @CraigMelvin about urging people to get screened for colorectal cancer with a new public service announcement with @LeadFromBehind. pic.twitter.com/4KMdFGz75M— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 8, 2023 @TODAYshow
Actor Ryan Reynolds' voice makes a brief appearance, too ... and even he catches a stray in the process.
The clip is pretty damn funny, but the topic is serious for Dak -- he lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013.
He explained to the "Today" show that's why he decided to volunteer to do the PSA ... and he's hoping it motivates all viewers to get checked out.