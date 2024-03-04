Dak Prescott, GF Sarah Jane Ramos Welcome Daughter, Baby MJ!

Congratulations are in order for Dak Prescott -- the Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback and his girlfriend just welcomed their first child together ... their daughter, baby MJ!!

The three-time Pro Bowler announced the exciting news with reporters on Monday ... saying mama and the baby are both happy and healthy.

Prescott revealed baby MJ was born on Thursday ... which, of course, means her birthday falls on leap day!!

#4 has already taken on some important responsibilities in fatherhood ... confirming he's taken on diaper duty, but admitted he's hoping to hand off those duties from time to time.

Dak also got real about fatherhood ... saying seeing the baby every morning helped him understand the fact that he wants to do whatever he can to make sure she is taken care of.

Dak and Sarah Jane revealed back in November they were expecting their first child together ... and he explained at the time he was especially excited to have a girl.

