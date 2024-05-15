Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Dak Prescott, GF Sarah Jane Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Newborn Daughter

Dak Prescott, GF Sarah Jane Honor Daughter With Matching Tats

Dak Prescott Main
Instagram Composite

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jone are lovin' their new roles as parents so much, they just got matching tattoos to ensure they never forget this time in their lives.

The couple -- who just gave birth to baby MJ Rose in February -- shared images of their new ink on their social media pages Wednesday ... showing off the adorable tats with pride.

Dak Prescott Tattoo_sub_
Instagram/@sarahjane

Each one features an M that turns into a J -- with a rose on the end of it.

Dak got his on his right leg ... while Sarah Jane got a smaller version on her forearm.

The quarterback's girlfriend also shared a bunch of pics of the newborn -- and yes, they're super cute too!

Baby Photo Dak Prescott_sub
Instagram/@sarahjane

"MJ’s world," Sarah Jane said on Instagram, "and we’re just living in it ♾️♥️."

Prescott -- who started dating Sarah Jane around 2023 -- said back in March he enjoys being a Girl Dad ... calling it "special."

He'll have a few more months to really soak in fatherhood too -- as the Cowboys don't start training camp 'til August.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later