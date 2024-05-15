Dak Prescott, GF Sarah Jane Get Matching Tattoos To Honor Newborn Daughter

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jone are lovin' their new roles as parents so much, they just got matching tattoos to ensure they never forget this time in their lives.

The couple -- who just gave birth to baby MJ Rose in February -- shared images of their new ink on their social media pages Wednesday ... showing off the adorable tats with pride.

Each one features an M that turns into a J -- with a rose on the end of it.

Dak got his on his right leg ... while Sarah Jane got a smaller version on her forearm.

The quarterback's girlfriend also shared a bunch of pics of the newborn -- and yes, they're super cute too!

"MJ’s world," Sarah Jane said on Instagram, "and we’re just living in it ♾️♥️."

Prescott -- who started dating Sarah Jane around 2023 -- said back in March he enjoys being a Girl Dad ... calling it "special."

“Baby MJ” was born last Thursday. She and mom are healthy. Dak laughed as he said he changed the first diaper and is trying to pass that job off. #dallascowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/o5tsL6sJNW — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 4, 2024 @BriAmaranthus