Dak Prescott Watches His Texas Mansion Get Demolished

Dak Prescott's mansion in Texas was reduced to nothing more than a pile of rubble on Tuesday ... and the Dallas Cowboys superstar watched all of its destruction from just feet away.

But, before you panic ... the demolition was all planned -- as a witness tells TMZ Sports the 31-year-old informed his neighbors he's simply tearing down the spot in order to rebuild a more modern home that's better suited for his current needs.

Prescott actually enlisted the guys over at Dude Perfect to help him with the bulldozing ... and, check out some footage we obtained from the scene, the trick-shot artists filmed the smashing -- even at one point using a drone to capture the action.

Dak eventually joined the dudes for part of the clearing ... running through his yard to pose for some of their shots on the construction equipment.

Later in the afternoon, Prescott could also be seen with his arm around his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, as an excavator took swipes at the multi-million dollar home.