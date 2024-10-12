Dak Prescott's Texas Mansion Demolition Complete, Nothing But Rubble Remains

Play video content TMZSports.com

The demolition of Dak Prescott's Dallas-area Mansion is complete ... and TMZ Sports has gotten a look at what remains of the Dallas Cowboys superstar's old crib.

Nothing. Just a pile of rubble.

ICYMI ... we posted video on Tuesday showing Prescott's home being torn down with an excavator. We're told the signal caller decided he wanted to rebuild a more modern house that better suits his needs -- so he enlisted the help of Dude Perfect, the YouTube stars, to aid in the demo process.

Now all that is left of the house is a pile of debris ... aside from a few things the 31-year-old opted -- his football field, basketball court, tennis court, and most importantly, Cowboys cooler!

It's not like he'll struggle to come up with the funds for his new place ... Dak recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history just before week one of the regular season, with Dallas inking him to a four-year extension that will pay him $60 million annually!

Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, welcomed their daughter, MJ Rose, to the world back in March. So, time for a bigger place?!