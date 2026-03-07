Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Break Up Month Before Wedding

Dallas Cowboys superstar Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, are not getting married -- TMZ Sports has learned the two have broken up one month before their wedding.

We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.

She actually shared several snaps from her bachelorette party with her closest friends earlier this week ... captioning the post, "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much."

Before that, on Feb. 23, she said she "can't wait to marry the love of my life" at their destination wedding in Italy.

Those posts have since been deleted.

The reality is, we're told the relationship is beyond repair ... so the focus will be on coparenting their two kids -- ages 2 and nearly 10 months -- moving forward.