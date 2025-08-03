Dak Prescott's Massive Texas Mansion Taking Shape

Everything's bigger in Texas ... including Dak Prescott's new mansion!!!

Take a look at pictures TMZ Sports has obtained of the ongoing construction on the Dallas Cowboys superstar's property in Prosper ... the pad he's gearing up to move into is already massive.

It features two stories so far ... and there appears to be framing up for more than a few bedrooms and bathrooms as well.

It's clearly got a bit of a way to go until it's complete -- making it safe to assume it's only going to get bigger from here.

Prescott, who's in the middle of a four-year, $240 million contract, has been in the process of erecting the new home since October 2024 ... when he tore down his old residence in order to get one more suited for his growing family.