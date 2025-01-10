Domata Peko, Cowboys Coach, Says Team Should Keep Coach Mike McCarthy

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys head coach is still up in the air ... but ex-NFL star turned Dallas assistant coach Domata Peko tells TMZ Sports it's quite clear what Jerry Jones needs to do -- bring back Coach!

We caught up with the former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle -- who was hired to work on McCarthy's staff this season -- at LAX this week ... when we asked him about Mike's future in Big D.

"Every time you play a season, you never know who's gonna have a great year [and] who is not gonna have a good year," Peko said. "He's a proven coach, like I said, and a Super Bowl champion, as well. So I don't know anybody out there that could do a better job."

If it isn't Dallas, other teams clearly see value in McCarthy. In fact, the Chicago Bears requested to interview him, but the Cowboys denied the request.

"It just shows people want him," Domata said. "People wanna win, and people want him."