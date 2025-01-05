Cowboys Cheerleader Takes Football to the Head During Final Game of Season

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have to be happy their season is over ... but, there was one more embrassing moment their team had to endure -- 'cause their kicker smashed a ball and hit one of their cheerleaders in the head.

During a second quarter kickoff, Brandon Aubrey -- Dallas' usually sure-footed kicker -- kicked a ball that sailed out of bounds ... already a penalty, which was bad enough.

But, it gets worse ... 'cause the ball careened out of bounds -- and found the back of a cheerleader's head. She falls to the ground, knocked over by the sheer force of the ball, and the people hurry to her check on her.

The broadcast slowed down the footage too ... and, it appears a cameraman on the sideline actually got a hand on the ball -- unclear if he accidentally diverted the ball into the cheerleader's head or if it would've hit her regardless.

Thankfully, it looks like she recovered just fine from the hit ... smiling, laughing and waving off help from the concerned parties around her.

It's another gaffe in a season full of them for the Cowboys ... who finished the season 7-10 after dropping today's game 23-19 to the Washington Commanders.

"We f****** suck." 😬



Dak Prescott not feeling great after the Cowboys loss today pic.twitter.com/SphY1k63ys — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 3, 2024 @FDSportsbook

Dallas is missing out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-2021 season when they went 6-10. QB Dak Prescott couldn't even stay positive all year ... caught on live TV in November saying, ""We f*****g suck."