Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Thrilled Wigless Game Brought Awareness To Alopecia

Armani Latimer -- the Cowboys cheerleader who danced without a wig earlier this month -- tells TMZ Sports she's thrilled with the way her performance has brought awareness to alopecia.

Latimer explained to us this week that the national conversation she kicked up by cheering on the Cowboys against the Bengals on Dec. 9 at AT&T Stadium while bald has warmed her heart.

She says the responses she's seen have all been mostly positive ... and some people have even approached her to tell her about how it helped them learn more about the autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Latimer is now hoping this -- and further events -- truly help society take a step toward eradicating the stigma that currently surrounds the condition.

Latimer said the whole idea for the evening came about due to the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative ... where players decorate their shoes to bring awareness to issues they care about. Latimer said she and her cheerleading team followed suit with the idea of a "My Cause, My Boots" game.

