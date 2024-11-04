Dak Prescott Caught Saying 'We F*****g Suck' on TV During Cowboys Game

Dak Prescott -- who signed a $240 million extension in September -- was caught red-handed trashin' his team (not necessarily unfairly) ... after TV cameras captured him saying "We f*****g suck" during the Cowboys game!

The unfiltered moment went down Sunday during the Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Dallas lost 27-21.

"We f****** suck." 😬



Dak Prescott not feeling great after the Cowboys loss today pic.twitter.com/SphY1k63ys — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 3, 2024 @FDSportsbook

Prescott -- who wasn't playing after he was banged up during the game -- was captured by TV cameras as the 'Boys were down 14 in the 4th quarter, knocking his team's performance.

Lip-readers say the 31-year-old signal-caller told a teammate ... "We f***ing suck."

Even if you're not a lip reader, it seems pretty clear.

Of course, the Cowboys are having a rough year ... they're 3-5 in the NFC East division and just one game ahead of the struggling New York Giants. In other words, their playoff hopes are slim to none.

This is a team that won 12 games last season ... before losing their first playoff game. In the offseason, Jerry Jones made it clear the goal was to not just make the playoffs, but also win playoff games. Now that appears highly unlikely.

In fairness to "Americas Team," they've dealt with a rash of injuries to their top players, including CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, among others.