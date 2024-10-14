Aidan Hutchinson Expected To Make A Full Recovery After Gruesome Leg Injury

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome injury during the Lions' 47-9 thrashing of the Cowboys on Sunday ... but, there's some good news -- the star pass rusher is expected to recover fully!

The team released a statement Monday morning ... saying the 24-year-old former number two overall pick "underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night."

"Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play."

The injury occurred during the third quarter, with the Lions up 34-6. As Hutchinson was looking to wrap up Dak Prescott for a sack, his leg smacked into one of his teammates, and the immense force led to the devastating injury.

After having an air cast applied to his leg and just before being carted off, players from both sides showed the Pro Bowler some love, with Lions quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell looking visibly emotional as they watched Hutchinson taken to the locker room.

Before being carted off, players from both teams came over to show Aidan Hutchinson some love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P5Ne4SI8iQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024 @NFLonFOX

The third-year veteran out of Michigan was making an early push to be the NFL's defensive player of the year ... having racked up 19 tackles with 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble before the injury.