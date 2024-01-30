Kristin Juszczyk Gets Licensing Deal W/ NFL After Taylor Swift Jacket Goes Viral

Kristin Juszczyk has gone official ... just days after her custom NFL fits went viral -- with some help from Taylor Swift -- the league granted her a licensing deal to use their logos on her designs!

The deal was struck this week, according to Sportico ... allowing Juszczyk -- who is married to 49ers star fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- will be able to legally use the logos of NFL teams for men's and women's clothing.

The financial terms of the agreement aren't known.

Kristin's brand is one of the hottest things going right now ... all since she received the best free marketing ever from Swift, who rocked her puffer coat design (an ode to Travis' #87) to the frigid Chiefs vs. Dolphins game in Kansas City on January 13.

Brittany Mahomes also wore a custom Juszczyk jacket with Patrick Mahomes' jersey number ... as did Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles, who wore a bubble vest representing her husband Jonathan Owens.

Olivia Culpo -- who's engaged to Christian McCaffrey -- also modeled a 49ers bustier by Juszczyk for the Divisional Round game this month.

And, it's not just the WAGs rockin' Juszczyk's custom designs ... "Twilight" actor Taylor Lautner wore a dope Aidan Hutchinson jacket at a Detroit Lions playoff game a few weeks ago.

While Juszczyk's amazing work has just recently grabbed the public's attention, she's been building the business for years, and now the hard work has paid off.

"She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard," Kyle said.

"I'm so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers."

