Celebrity Astrologer Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Get Engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting engaged -- at least that's what one celebrity astrologer thinks ... and he's got TK on his bent knee right down to the month!

We spoke with Kyle Thomas -- who's been featured on tons of outlets over the years, weighing in on different A-listers' fates based on horoscopes, etc. -- and we asked him the obvious ... are these two gonna go down the road of engagement, and later marriage???

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out what this star-reader has to say about their chances of going the distance -- he says he can feel Traylor going all the way, but it likely won't be as soon as people think.

There've been rumblings lately about Taylor and Travis getting engaged ASAP ... but KT here says the most realistic scenario is Travis popping the question in 2025 -- based on a number of other-worldly factors that we'll let him explain.

With that said ... he does say that all the seeds for a long-lasting relationship are being planted right now -- and he wouldn't even be surprised if a proposal came sooner.

On the question of when they might, potentially, get hitched ... he's got an answer for that too. According to Kyle -- Tay-Tay seems to have a few more accomplishments on her bucket list that she might be wanna cross off first. At least that's what the heavens are telling him!

Play video content TMZ.com

And get this ... Kyle even pulls tarot cards for Taylor and Travis' future -- and based on the vibes he's picking up on ... they appear to be set for a long and fruitful partnership.

The planets are lining up for TS and TK as far as astrology is concerned -- just take Kevin's word for it as the pro -- and even our own eyes tell us ... this could be it for both of them.