Taylor Swift Seems to Say 'I Love You' to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift said the "L" word to Travis Kelce after his big win Sunday -- or at least that's what fans *think* she's saying in this video ... which is getting picked apart and dissected.

The couple shared an on-field hug/kiss after the game against the Ravens -- where TK had a ton of people around him, batting him on the big and celebrating his team's victory ... but it wasn't until Taylor herself showed up to embrace her man that folks really paid attention.

For good reason, too, of course ... 'cause as they were talking to each other and whispering sweet-nothings into one another's ear -- people started to do some deep-dive lip-reading.

Watch the video yourself and you'll see what's got everyone down a rabbit hole right now. After they chit-chat for a quick sec -- which you can hear -- they go in for a smooch, and as Taylor pulls away and goes back in for another hug, she appears to mouth "I love you."

That's certainly what it looks like to a lot of people, anyway ... eye of the beholder, though.

This probably wouldn't be the first time Taylor's said this to Travis -- there's been speculation dating back to New Year's Eve that he said it to her as well -- but it is further evidence that these two are very serious ... and knee-deep into their relationship by now.

Anyway, Taylor and Travis are clearly tied at the hip these days -- especially in a football capacity -- and you gotta figure she'll be there front and center for the Super Bowl as well.

She's got an 'Eras' tour show in Tokyo the night before -- but considering she's got a private jet and more than enough time to fly back to the States ... there's almost no question she'll make it. People have already done the math, and the window to return is quite large.