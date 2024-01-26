Travis Kelce Says He And Taylor Swift Talk About Blocking Out 'Outside Noise'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are clearly well aware they have plenty of detractors ... but the Chiefs star admitted he and his boo talk about how important it is for their relationship to block out all of the "outside noise."

Kelce made the revelation while chatting with reporters about his off-field life on Friday -- just two days before Kansas City takes on Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.

After one media member asked if he and Taylor had discussed the growing criticism they've received as they've gone more and more public with their love ... he said matter-of-factly, "The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise."

"That's all that matters."

Kelce also said at the press conference there have been newfound challenges and critiques he's had to deal with this year as his star power has risen exponentially ... although he said he's been able to compartmentalize it all for the most part, allowing his teammates to believe in him.