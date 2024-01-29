Taylor Swift Wears Travis Kelce-Themed Jewelry To AFC Championship Game
1/29/2024 6:25 AM PT
Taylor Swift had Travis Kelce on her mind and on her wrist, neck and finger on Sunday ... supporting her man in Baltimore not only from a box suite, but with Chiefs-themed jewelry all over her body!!
The pop star was seen decked out with three separate pieces to pay homage to her boyfriend as he and the Chiefs took on the Ravens in the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium.
On her finger, she had a ring shaped like Kelce's No. 87 Kansas City jersey ... and around her neck, she sported a pendant with the Chiefs' logo.
She also rocked a diamond bracelet that featured the letters "TNT" -- which Swifties have widely assumed stands for "Taylor and Travis."
It seems it all ended up being good luck charms for the "Bad Blood" crooner and her man ... as Kelce and the Chiefs were able to upset the Ravens, 17-10.
Afterward, she shared a sweet embrace with Kelce on the field while proudly displaying all of the jewelry ... and she appeared to even drop an L-bomb on him as he celebrated the fourth AFC Championship of his career.
Up next is the Super Bowl in Vegas ... and while Swift has a concert scheduled for the day before the big game, it seems probable she'll be attendance -- perhaps with even more Kelce swag in tow.