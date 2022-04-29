Jameson Williams Declares Lions Winners Of NFL Draft

Play video content TMZSports.com

No need to read NFL draft grades or Round 1 recaps anymore ... Jameson Williams says the Detroit Lions are the clear winners of the event!!

TMZ Sports got the former Alabama superstar in Las Vegas just hours after the Lions took him with the 12th overall pick ... and he told us he believes Detroit won the draft by selecting him and Aidan Hutchinson in the first round on Thursday.

"I think so!" Williams said.

The Hutchinson pick at #2 overall was a no-brainer -- most had the Michigan defensive end as the best player in the pool -- but the Lions had to do some serious maneuvering to draft the speedy Williams.

Detroit dealt picks to Minnesota to move all the way up to 12 ... nabbing the wideout before the Philadelphia Eagles could.

Jameson Williams ran over to be with the fans, couldn’t be happier with the pick #OnePride #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/sdJX4FY1cE — Tarek Atasi (@TarekAtasi) April 29, 2022 @TarekAtasi

And, Williams clearly believes the moves cemented the Lions as the day's biggest winners.

As for his future in Detroit, Jameson tells us he hasn't spoken with Jared Goff yet ... but says he's feeling good about playing for the Lions and connecting with the QB on some deep-ball magic in the future.