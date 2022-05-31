Lions Star Rookie Aidan Hutchinson's Sister Wins 'Miss Michigan' Crown

New NFL star Aidan Hutchinson ain't the only Hutchinson having a helluva 2022 ... his sister, Aria, just took home the "Miss Michigan" crown!!!

The sibling of the Detroit Lions rookie -- who was taken with the #2 overall pick in last month's NFL draft -- officially earned the title at a ceremony in Michigan on Saturday.

She'll now compete for the title of "Miss USA" later this year.

"Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment," Aria wrote of the accomplishment on her social media page on Monday.

"Can't begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who's supported me on this journey. I can't wait to use this title for good, helping and inspiring as many people as possible. What a gift this is!"

At the ceremony over the weekend, the 23-year-old was visibly emotional as she received her tiara ... appearing to well up with tears while she was on the stage.

The moment is just the latest great one for Aidan and Aria ... who, after celebrating Aidan's NFL draft, also celebrated their graduation together from the University of Michigan!