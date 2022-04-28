2022 NFL Prospects Show Off Insane Fashion At Draft In Vegas

The NFL Draft is here -- and since the big event is in Vegas this year, the draftees had to make sure their fashion game was on point ... and they certainly didn't disappoint!!

Aside from the picks and wild moves, the most talked about part of the night is always the swaggy 'fits these future superstars decide to wear when their names are called ... and lucky for you, we got the best looks all in one place.

Getting things started off is Cincinnati DB Ahmad Gardner who lived up to his nickname by rockin' a baby blue suit, white shirt and some bling that says "SAUCE" in all caps.

Utah Utes linebacker, Devin Lloyd, is photoshoot fresh with a black shirt and custom burgundy suit -- which appears to have different pictures of his career and personal highlights.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

21-year-old Kayvon Thibodeaux hit the red carpet to chat with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Melissa Stark ... wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit and shoes from Italy.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is wearing a red suit with a white shirt ... and as for the feets, he's sportin' some red and white Louis Vuitton trainers.

FYI, on the G.O.A.T. app, the kicks Williams has on his feet cost about $5K.

Jermaine Johnson II, a defensive end for Florida State, pulled up to draft donning a smooth gold and black blazer with black pants and black loafers.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal has his hometown of Okeechobee in Florida literally woth him for his big moment ... with the city's name designed on the inside of his blazer.

USC star wideout Drake London has a flashy chain with his initials "DL" on it ... as he's wearing a burgundy suit with a white shirt and handkerchief