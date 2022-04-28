Derek Stingley Jr. Shows Off Massive 'STING' Bling Before NFL Draft Day

Play video content TMZSports.com

Derek Stingley Jr. has clearly upgraded his drip ahead of the biggest day of his life ... the top NFL draft prospect is now rockin' a brand new, massive "STING" chain!!

The former LSU superstar -- who's expected to be selected with one of the first 10 picks Thursday night -- showed off the ice to TMZ Sports out at Splash lounge (owned by Jizzy Mack, Floyd Mayweather's TMT bodyguard) in Las Vegas on Wednesday night ... and it's awesome.

The pendant is huge -- almost the size of one of his pecs ... and the chain it's clasped to is covered in diamonds as well.

Stingley Jr. apparently got it in the last couple weeks as he prepped for the big NFL draft night ... because as recently as January, he was wearin' a much smaller version.

No word on what it cost Stingley Jr. to upgrade ... but the dude is about to be a multi-millionaire, so he can certainly afford it.

As for how he's feeling just hours before becoming an NFL player ... watch the clip, the cornerback obviously ain't nervous about much before his life changes forever.