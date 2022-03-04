Jayson Tatum Gifts Himself $500k Richard Mille For 24th Birthday
3/4/2022 12:10 AM PT
How does the man with a $195 million contract treat himself for his birthday?! By copping a Richard Mille watch worth $500k!
TMZ Sports has learned the Boston Celtics star wanted to celebrate the big 2-4 with a big new watch -- so he hit up celeb jeweler Eric Da Jeweler.
It's not just any watch, BTW ... it's a Richard Mille, which are famously known for their unique designs, cases and quality material.
Tatum copped the all-white RM055 Bubba Watson watch that has skeletonized movement and a grade 5 titanium case band and back bezel.
When it comes to the price -- we're told it cost JT $500k!
That may seem like a lot but the 6-foot-8 hooper already made over $57 million since the Celtics drafted him in 2017.
Eric tells us he made the special delivery to JT out in Boston the night before his big day -- giving Tatum some time to enjoy his gift ahead of the Grizzlies-Celtics game.
Tatum's 4-year-old son, Deuce, also delivered a dope gift -- by making him a bday video of all his favorite childhood spots in his hometown of St. Louis.
Happy Birthday, Jayson!