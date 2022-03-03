Jayson Tatum's 4-Year-Old Son Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Adorable Video

Play video content

Jayson Tatum has played with a ton of great players so far in his career, but his best teammate might very well be his son, Deuce ... who wished his NBA Star dad a happy birthday by hitting up some of his favorite childhood spots!!

The Celtics forward is celebrating his 24th birthday on Thursday ... and posted a video on social media of his adorable son showing him some love on the special day.

The video starts out with 4-year-old Deuce in a Cardinals jersey ... which, of course, is only fitting since Tatum is a native of St. Louis, Missouri.

Deuce is seen jumping excitedly in front of a place where JT has childhood ties to ... before the video transitions to Tatum's favorite pizza spot.

Deuce then hit up Tatum's old high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School ... where Jayson averaged 26.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game his sophomore season.

After leaving his dad's old stomping grounds, Deuce made his way to the gym at the WOHL community center in St. Louis ... while wearing his pop's Celtics jersey.

The video's precious ... with Deuce signing off by saying, "This is St. Louis," as Nelly's hit song "St. Louie" plays in the background.

Tatum will have his hands full when he plays Ja Morant and the Grizzlies later on his birthday ... but don't be surprised if he balls out and has a career game in honor of the occasion.