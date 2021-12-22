LeBron James Gifts Offset Signed Air Force 1s For 30th Birthday
12/22/2021 10:35 AM PT
Cardi B wasn't the only one to shower Offset in gifts for his 30th birthday -- LeBron James also sent some dope presents to the rapper to celebrate the big night!
The King signed a pair of all-white Air Force 1s and shipped them over to Offset's bday bash in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and they're pretty awesome.
The Lakers superstar put his autograph on both sneakers ... and added a happy birthday message to one of the shoes as well.
James also gifted Offset with a custom bottle of his Lobos tequila.
Offset clearly loved the presents -- he shouted out LeBron on social media, thanking the NBA player for the swag.
Of course, the gifts were great, but LBJ had a ton of competition to win the night's best present award.
A bunch of celebs showed up to celebrate Offset at the bash, with most coming baring gifts -- including Cardi B, who handed over her man a $2 MILLION check.
Yeah ... LBJ's signature is great, but hard to beat cash!
Happy birthday, indeed.