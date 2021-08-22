Jayson Tatum Eying NBA Title After Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Play video content TMZSports.com

NBA star Jayson Tatum is fresh off winning gold in Tokyo, but the Boston Celtics guard is hungry for more -- telling TMZ Sports he's gunning to add an NBA championship to his collection!!!

The 2-time All-Star and All-NBAer was out in Beverly Hills fresh off helping Team USA win it all at the 2020 Games ... and we asked where his shiny, new medal lands on his growing list of accomplishments.

"It has to be at the top so far, but clearly gotta bring a championship to the Celtics," 23-year-old Tatum tells us. "That’s first on the list."

The Celtics have a new coach this season with Ime Udoka ... but it's clear Tatum thinks Boston will be able to make a better run in the playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round in 2021.

Tatum tells us he's still riding the high of winning gold ... calling it "the coolest thing I've done so far."