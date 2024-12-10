Dak Prescott's Fiancée Pregnant Months After Welcoming First Child

Baby No. 2 With Fiancée On The Way

Dak Prescott is about to be a father of two ... 'cause months after welcoming his first child to the world, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée revealed they're expecting another baby!!

The exciting news was revealed on Tuesday via the folks at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... showing Sarah Jane Ramos holding her baby bump while wearing an elegant ensemble during a photoshoot.

The baby will arrive in May 2025 ... and it's another girl. As we previously reported, Sarah Jane gave birth to their first kiddo, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, in February ... and her birthday happens to fall on leap day.

SJ commented on the big news ... saying she can't wait to watch Dak add another girl to the roster.

"He’s perfect," SJ said. "He's the best girl dad ever."

Prescott -- who had season-ending surgery on his hamstring -- is also hyped for welcoming another daughter.

"Family of 4!" Prescott said. "I love you @sarahjane and our little girlies ❤️."

Sarah Jane said she and the three-time Pro Bowler purposely wanted to have her kids close in age ... and starting a family created a "deepened" bond between them.

"Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child," she said.

"But [parenting] makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It's a blessing."

Not only is another baby on the way, but so is a wedding ... as the couple got engaged in October.