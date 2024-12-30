Jerry Jones Heckled By Eagles Fans Throughout Cowboys' Blowout Loss

Jerry Jones couldn't have had a more miserable Sunday ... not only did his Cowboys get wrecked by the Eagles -- he also had to take a verbal pounding from Philadelphia fans throughout the blowout loss as well.

Check out some video shot by spectators at Lincoln Financial Field amid Philly's 41-7 beatdown of Dallas ... Birds backers were REALLY giving it to the Cowboys' owner.

As the 82-year-old was trying to watch his squad from a luxury box seat, people clad in green heckled and jeered him. It seemed the chirpin' went on during the entirety of the afternoon, too.

The Cowboys had been playing better in the leadup to Sunday's tilt ... after starting the year 3-7, they improved their record to 7-8 -- but the wheels totally fell off against their biggest NFC East foe.

Dallas was outgained in yards 376-268, turned the ball over four times to zero ... and committed four more penalties as well. Some of their guys were also seen getting in an ugly brawl with Eagles players near the end of the game.

