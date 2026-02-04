Micah Parsons Steals Show At NFL Pro Bowl ... With Motorized Scooter

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl MVPs might have been Antonine Winfield Jr. and George Pickens ... but the real winner for the fans was Micah Parsons -- who stole the show Tuesday night with his motorized scooter!

It all started before the game got underway, as Parsons rode by cheerleaders with his camcorder in tow to record the entire night.

Even with a torn ACL, he wasn't letting that keep him off the field -- as the five-time Pro Bowler took his whip out onto the field to celebrate with the defense after picking up a stop on the AFC.

Micah 🤣





pic.twitter.com/JtB9S67HMG — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

Speaking on the broadcast, the 26-year-old said he was trying to do his part in bringing the vibes to the event, even with his injury.

"Understand we're still blessed," he said. "God still allowed us to be here, and let's just bring energy. We're all so blessed to be here, be around each other, these are some of the best players in the world and I don't look past that."

"So I just live in the moment, be where my feets at, and just enjoy myself."

Parsons was even getting hyped for his old teammates in Dallas ... 'cause right after Dak Prescott found George Pickens in the back of the end zone -- he was right to celebrate with them.

George Pickens gives the NFC the lead!





pic.twitter.com/OCu13DdPN5 — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

Postgame, he discovered his riding around was all over TV, writing on X "Nah espn dead got me bruh!!"