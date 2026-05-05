Stefon Diggs Prosecutor Admits Former Chef Was No 'Perfect Witness'

The prosecutor in the Stefon Diggs trial acknowledged Jamila Adams was "argumentative, avoidant and difficult" throughout her testimony the past two days ... but he's hoping the jury looks past that in reaching a verdict.

The blunt approach came from Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue's closing argument in a Dedham courtroom on Tuesday ... when he admitted his key witness was all over the place on the stand.

"Was Ms. Adams a perfect witness? No," Virtue said.

"But does that mean you should throw away everything she said? No. I think it would be easy for you guys to do that, but that's not your job."

Virtue called on the jury to put their personal thoughts on Adams and her testimony to the side ... and to give her narrative "the attention it deserves."

It seemed like a last-ditch effort to salvage their chances in court ... as Adams continuously dodged answering questions and shared her own input without being prompted.

Play video content Video: Stefon Diggs Attorney Gives His Closing Statement

Over on Diggs' side, attorney Andrew Kettlewell reiterated the incident never happened -- not Dec. 2, not ever -- and the evidence in front of the jury leads to one answer.

"One answer alone ... and I would suggest to you that that is, Ms. Adams made this accusation as a means of trying to leverage and humiliate and to punish Stefon Diggs."

"It is your obligation to return a true and a just verdict," he added. "And the evidence that you have heard requires that you go back into that room and that you lift this burden off Mr. Diggs' shoulders and that you tell him and the world that Stefon Diggs is not guilty of this incident that never occurred."