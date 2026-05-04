Vanessa Bryant Blasts Marriage and Pregnancy Rumors Circulating Online, Again

No Bun in the Oven, No Walk Down the Aisle ...

Vanessa Bryant's had it with the rumor mill ... and she's clapping back loud and clear.

Kobe Bryant's widow jumped on Instagram over the weekend to shut down wild speculation that she's either walking down the aisle again or expecting a baby … and she's definitely over it.

Vanessa lit up her IG Stories Sunday night with a sarcastic jab at the nonstop gossip ... writing, “Can you guys decide already ..... Am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???”

Vanessa made it clear -- none of it’s true. As for where it all started? Just the internet doing what it does best … churning out baseless rumors about her personal life ... something she’s been batting down for years.

As you know, Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot back in 2001 and built a life together with their four daughters -- Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Gianna. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash ... a loss that rocked the world and left Vanessa to carry on their legacy.

Now she’s making one thing apparent: Don’t believe everything you read online.

This isn’t her first time shutting all the rumors down, either. Last year, the noise got so loud she had to step in -- twice. In June, she posted a Rihanna meme flipping the bird with a caption basically saying she’s not pregnant, just living her best life. Then a few months later, she doubled down again ... posting a pic from the U.S. Open with a drink in hand … subtle, but effective.