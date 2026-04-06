Vanessa Bryant Keeps Easter Disneyland Tradition Going With Kids

Vanessa Bryant kept her Easter tradition hopping this weekend ... back at Disneyland with the kids and fully in her happy place!

Peep the egg-stra cute snaps with Natalia, Bianka, and Capri ... mama bear rocked the ears, threw on the shades, and looked totally at peace, just soaking it all in.

And it wasn’t just for the vibes -- the whole crew was out there clocking rides and making the rounds.

No mega rollercoaster thrill rides, sure ... but with the kids in tow, they still went full theme park mode and made it count.

As you know, it’s been six years since Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant tragically died in that helicopter crash -- and honestly, it’s good to see Vanessa keeping things as normal as possible for her girls all this time later.