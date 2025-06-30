Caitlin Clark's Kobe Bryant Sneakers Sell Out In Minutes

If you were hoping to snag a pair of Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5s, you better have had the Mamba Mentality and locked in -- 'cause the Indiana Fever superstar's shoes sold out in minutes!!

The $190 Kobe V Protro went on sale Monday morning ... and they were gone in the blink of an eye. Some folks who were lucky enough to cop a pair wasted no time heading to eBay -- listing the kicks with buy-now prices of $400!!

When @caitlinclark22 laces her new Kobe 5 Protro PE she steps into a new dimension.



Noise fades, focus hits, and all that's left is her drive to dominate.



Available 6.30 on SNKRS in select regions.

Clark's iteration of the late basketball legend's shoe features "Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson, vibrant hits of University Gold, and polished off with a high-gloss finish that glistens under the spotlight."

Clark's fondness for Bryant's shoes is no secret. During her appearance on "New Heights" earlier this year with Jason and Travis Kelce, she called them the G.O.A.T. basketball shoe.

"I only wear Kobes," she said.

If you weren't quick with entering your credit card information, you will have a chance to grab Clark's signature shoe, which is expected to be available sometime next year.

While the 23-year-old didn't know Bryant personally ... she shared a heartwarming moment with Vanessa Bryant and the fam during last year's WNBA All-Star Game.

Caitlin Clark shares a moment with the Bryant family 🧡