Vanessa Bryant, Coco Gauff Sit Courtside For Angel Reese Vs. Sabrina Ionescu Matchup

A highly anticipated matchup between Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu brought out some celebs on Tuesday night -- including Vanessa Bryant and her daughters -- and the WNBA superstars sure didn't disappoint while in the spotlight.

Kobe's wife -- joined by Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant -- hit Barclays Center to catch the big Liberty vs. Sky contest ... and they were treated to some fun WNBA action.

While New York ended up steamrolling Chicago, 85-66, Reese, Ionescu and Breanna Stewart each gave their fans something to cheer about. Reese logged 17 points, Ionescu dropped 23, and Stewart poured in 18.

Tennis star Coco Gauff was there to watch it all too -- and the newly crowned French Open champion actually drew arguably the biggest cheer of the night when she was shown on the arena's jumbotron.

Barclays just reached an unbelievable decibel when Coco Gauff was announced pic.twitter.com/C4FwZP8zrI — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 11, 2025 @AnnieCostabile

Elliot Page and Lisa Leslie soaked in the environment from some courtside chairs as well.

After the game wrapped, both Ionescu and Reese took some time to say hello to the Bryants -- posing for pics with the family and thanking them before hitting the showers.

