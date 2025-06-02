Vanessa Bryant Denies Pregnancy Rumors With Help From Rihanna

Vanessa Bryant channeled her inner Bad Gal RiRi to address wild rumors spreading online ... using a Rihanna meme to deny she's pregnant five years after Kobe's death.

It's unclear what exactly sparked the false information ... but in usual internet form, some folks ran with it -- likely for engagement -- and it snowballed to the point where Bryant herself had to speak out on Sunday.

Bryant reposted a popular throwback of the "Umbrella" artist taking a dip during a vacation ... which shows her flipping the bird to the cameras with a drink in hand, essentially giving "unbothered" vibes.

The caption explained it all ... saying, "Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer" alongside some fun emojis.

She followed up with another RiRi meme ... which also stated, "I'm not mean, I'm just not the one."

Bryant lost her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, in the tragic helicopter crash in 2020 ... and has dedicated her life to continuing the Hall of Famer's "Mamba Mentality" and its accompanying sports foundation ever since.