Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Graduates From USC's Film School

Natalia Bryant's all grown-up and leaving school behind for now ... 'cause she just graduated from USC's prestigious film department.

The daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant walked across the stage in her cap and gown Saturday ... and, dozens of photographers were on-hand for her special moment.

One caught her walking with her entourage back to her car with her mom ... decked out in her all white gown and a bright red stole.

Yellow lettering on the red highlights Natalia's achievement -- as well as her time in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority ... and, she looks over the moon about finally being done with college.

One of the onlookers congratulates her on her graduation ... and, she thanks him before hopping into a white SUV.

While Natalia looks pretty stoked, ya best believe Vanessa's just as jazzed -- posting multiple photos of her daughter decked out in grad gear to her Instagram to honor her little girl growing up.

The two also took a celebratory selfie to mark the day ... so, it seems Mama Bryant can't get enough of commemorating the occasion

As you know ... Kobe and Natalia's younger sister, Gianna, passed away more than five years ago in a tragic helicopter crash -- and, we've seen Natalia grow up a lot since, speaking publicly about how her dad inspired her to pursue film and moving forward despite the challenges.