Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia, Says Dad Inspired Her To Pursue Film Career

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, is gunning to follow in her dad's footsteps ... revealing the NBA legend inspired her to pursue a career in film -- and she's hoping to win an Oscar!!

The Black Mamba's 18-year-old daughter -- an aspiring filmmaker -- opened up about her favorite memories with her dad in a rare interview with IMG Models on Thursday ... saying they would spend countless hours watching movies together.

But, their time wouldn't end after the end credits -- the new USC student says the duo would take MONTHS dissecting storylines and comparing movies to their own experiences throughout the world.

Of course, Kobe was deeply invested in his off-court endeavors after retiring from the league in 2016 ... and won an Oscar for his animated short, "Dear Basketball" in 2018.

When asked where she saw herself in 10 years, Natalia said she's hoping to get the same recognition.

"I want to win an Oscar. I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list," she said.