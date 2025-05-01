Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute to Gigi On Would-Be 19th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant honored her daughter, Gigi, on what would be her 19th birthday ... saying she misses her "more than I could ever express."

Kobe's widow posted the emotional tribute to Instagram on Thursday ... showing Gigi sporting her Mamba Sports Academy uniform.

"Happy birthday Gigi!" she wrote in the caption. "Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna."

The post already had over 100k likes 25 minutes after it was posted … and plenty of Vanessa's notable followers filled the comment section with love for Gigi as well.

"Sending love on this special day ❤️," WNBA legend Lisa Leslie said. "Happy Birthday Gigi❤️❤️❤️."

La La Anthony added ... "Love you Gigi ❤️❤️Happy Birthday ❤️"

Gigi was a star athlete at a young age ... and had dreams of playing at the college level for the UConn Huskies -- the 2025 NCAA champions.

UConn star Azzi Fudd even told TMZ Sports she felt Kobe and Gigi "watching down on us" during the big game ... and knew the promising hooper was "there in spirit."