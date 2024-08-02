Kobe Bryant Statue With Gianna Unveiled Outside Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant with the second of three statues to memorialize the Hall of Famer on Friday ... with the most recent iteration featuring his daughter, Gianna.

Pics of the final product were leaked outside Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The sculpture replicates the image of Kobe and Gianna sitting courtside at a Laker game in December 2019.

Purple and Gold flowers surround the monument -- with a plaque featuring a quote from Bryant describing his daughter and how proud he was to be a girl dad.

"Gianna is a beat, and she's better than I was at her age. She's better than I was at her age. She's got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more if I could. I'm a girl dad."

This is the second statue for the Bryant Memorial ... the first was unveiled on 2/8/24 (honoring Kobe and Gigi's jersey numbers) and it's the image of Kob in his 81-point game in 2006.

There were a few typos in players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer's names, but they have since been fixed.