Kobe Bryant Statue Errors Fixed

The errors on the Kobe Bryant statue have been fixed ... the Lakers just made the corrections to the Mamba's life-sized tribute earlier Tuesday.

There were several problems on the figurine's base -- where a few names, including Jose Calderon and Von Wafer, were misspelled. The word "decision" in "Coach's Decision" was also wrongfully written twice as "decicion."

On March 11, right around the time the public discovered the problems, the Lakers said in a statement they had been aware of the issues for several weeks ... and had vowed to fix them.

On Tuesday, they did just that, bringing in equipment to Crypto.com Arena to get it all sorted out.

The statute was first unveiled at a ceremony on Feb. 8.