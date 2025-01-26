Kobe Bryant's Five-Year Death Anniversary Spurs New Mural Project

Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away in the fatal helicopter crash five years ago today ... but, their legacy lives on -- through tributes and new projects they've inspired.

As you know ... on January 26, 2020, Kobe and Gigi -- along with 6 other passengers and the pilot -- were killed after their helicopter crashed on their way to Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.

According to a later investigation ... the pilot of the craft was at fault for the crash -- with investigators saying he flew into the clouds, became disoriented and ultimately crashed.

Their deaths -- and pictures taken at the crash site -- led to a series of lawsuits filed by Vanessa Bryant ... winning nearly $30 million from L.A. County in early 2023.

An outpouring of love and support for Kobe and Gigi followed the crash ... including a statue of the two being put up at the crash site -- in the aftermath of their deaths and a huge star-studded memorial was held at Crypto.com arena.

Kobe received a statue outside the Lakers' arena -- called the Staples Center when Bryant played there -- and Shaquille O'Neal said the unveiling was emotional ... and, he wants his own one day.

In his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA honoree, five-time NBA Champion and the 2007-2008 NBA MVP.

After his career ended, Bryant expanded his business interests, and even took an interest in film ... winning the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.

Last week, Vanessa Bryant announced a new book -- containing pictures of all the murals dedicated to Kobe and Gigi will come out August 19 ... another tribute to the gone, but not forgotten father and daughter.

Kobe was 41 and Gigi was 13.