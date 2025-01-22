Kobe Bryant's 'Achilles Game' Nikes To Hit Auction, Could Fetch More Than $600K

The Nike sneakers Kobe Bryant wore during one of the most iconic moments of his career are up for grabs ... and TMZ Sports has learned the one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia could go for more than half a million dollars!!

The size 13 Kobe 8 Elites Bryant wore during the Lakers vs. Warriors game on April 12, 2013 are hitting the auction block ... the same matchup where the late Hall of Famer tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter, but nailed two free throws before limping off the court.

It was a true display of Bryant's toughness ... as he clearly was down for the count, but made sure to do his job at the charity stripe to tie the game at 109 with three minutes left.

The sneakers are being made available via Sotheby's ... and we're told they might sell for over $600,000!!

"There is no moment in Kobe’s career more emblematic of the 'Mamba Mentality' than the 'Achilles Game,' a testament to his unyielding commitment to excellence and competitive spirit," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles, said in a statement.

"Although blessed with a natural gift for the game of basketball, what really set him apart from the competition was his unrelenting drive to make himself better every day."

"These game-worn sneakers encapsulate the remarkable fortitude that made him one of the greatest to ever play the game."