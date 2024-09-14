Boxing Star Rolly Romero Cops Custom Bruce Lee, Kobe Bryant Gear For Fight

Rolando Romero seems to be planning on having one of the best performances of his career later Saturday against Manuel Jaimes ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the boxer's copped all kinds of cool custom gear for the battle.

We're told Romero (a.k.a. Rolly) was hooked up with some Bruce Lee and Kobe Bryant swag from his go-to guy Aztek Kustoms ... just ahead of his 10-round tilt with Jaimes (16-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Aztek hooked Rolly up with unreleased Nike Machomai 3s boxing shoes ... and made them look just like the Kobe 5 Protro Bruce Lees that Bryant originally released in 2010.

Rolly also got a whole boxing gear set with the same theme ... including his name, "Ro-Lee," and claw marks on the gloves.

Aztek also hemmed up yellow and black tracksuits for Romero and his team's big day -- just like the iconic jumpsuit Lee used to wear.

The scrap is a must-win match for the former WBA super lightweight champ, who lost his last fight to Isaac Cruz after an eighth-round TKO in March, the second loss of his career.