Rolly Romero Rocks 20-Carat Diamond Mini Me Pendant To Barroso Fight

Rolly Romero pulled out all the stops before fighting Ismael Barroso on Saturday ... rockin' a 20-carat diamond pendant of HIMSELF, and it's awesome!

The lightweight boxer earned a (controversial) 9th-round TKO against Barroso at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on May 13th ... bringing his record to 15-1.

But, before the fight (and the much-debated stoppage by veteran official Tony Weeks), Romero pulled up in style, rocking an iced-out pendant of himself in a fur coat and no shirt ... an outfit that may look familiar to boxing fans.

It's the exact fit Romero wore during his viral press conference with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis last year ... before their fight on May 2022 scrap.

TMZ Sports has learned Rolly hit up GS & Co. and commissioned the piece ... and he picked the Tank presser outfit because he believes it's one of the most iconic moments of his career.

We're told the piece is loaded with 20 carats of round VVS diamonds and 120 grams of 14k yellow gold ... and the retail value is around $30K.

As we previously reported, Romero also wore "Channel Orange" custom boxing shoes -- in tribute to musician Frank Ocean.